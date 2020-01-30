Warren says she wants 'young trans person' to interview, approve her Education Secretary pick

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., vowed over the weekend that she would allow a "young trans person" to interview her choice for Secretary of Education, potentially granting them veto power over a key Cabinet official.

During a campaign event in Iowa Sunday, Warren said "a young trans person [had] asked about a welcoming community and I said, 'It starts with the Secretary of Education, who has a lot to do with where we spend our money' ... and I said, 'I'm going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf,'"

She added that "only if this person believes that our Secretary of Education nominee is committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone, will that person be advanced to actually be Secretary of Education."

WARREN PROMISES AT LEAST HALF OF HER CABINET WILL BE 'WOMEN AND NONBINARY PEOPLE' IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

It's unclear who exactly Warren was referring to but a 9-year-old who identifies as transgender previously asked Warren what she would do in her "first week as president to make sure kids like me feel safer in school." The child then asked, “And what do you think schools should do better so that I don’t have to worry about anything but my homework?”

Warren was responding Sunday to a question about students not learning "anything about LGBT history or sexual education until they either go on the internet or they learn it in college." "Seems a little late," Warren initially replied before taking an apparent shot at the current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos by calling for "a Secretary of Education who believes in public education."

Warren's campaign did not respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The initial questions came during a CNN town hall when Warren famously ridiculed conservatives who held traditional views on marriage. The answer appeared to be teed up by a donor who led the liberal organization co-hosting the town hall.

Warren's comments seemed to fit a pattern of making bold pledges surrounding gender. Earlier this month, Warren said she would "build a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50 [percent] of Cabinet positions filled by women and nonbinary people."