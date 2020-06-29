Rep. Stefanik blasts Cuomo's 'height of hypocrisy' for probe of NY student who visited Florida

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Monday blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo for “hypocrisy” for calling for an investigation of a local high school student who attended a graduation “drive-in” ceremony after visiting Florida, where there was a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

“What I think is the hype of hypocrisy is the fact that Gov. Cuomo is demanding an investigation into this individual. High school graduation is an important milestone,” Stefanik told “Fox & Friends.” “The reason why it is hypocritical is because the governor refuses to be held accountable for the thousands and thousands of seniors who lost their lives because of the failed and fatal nursing home policies."

Stefanik is calling for an independent investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York after Cuomo allowed nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who had been released from hospitals, effectively placing them in the same facilities housing the demographic most vulnerable to the virus.

CUOMO, DE BLASIO WRONG TO LIMIT WORSHIP SERVICES, CONDONE MASS PROTESTS: FEDERAL JUDGE

Cuomo took steps Saturday to squelch a coronavirus outbreak in the Westchester town where Bill and Hillary Clinton have a home.

Cuomo directed the state Department of Health to investigate the outbreak tied to a high school student who attended a June 20 high school graduation “drive-in” ceremony in Chappaqua after visiting Florida, where a new coronavirus surge has forced officials to shutter bars and beaches.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Cuomo said the student began showing symptoms after the event at the Chappaqua train station. Since the event, four others in attendance have tested positive for COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have controlled the spread of this unprecedented virus by being smart and disciplined, and our progress to-date is illustrated by the current low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations,” Cuomo said in a news release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanik said although it is essential to “contact trace” individuals that attended the Roseville High School graduation ceremony, it is “hypocritical” for Cuomo to be pointing fingers at that particular high school student.