Elisabeth Hasselbeck says ‘The View’ will ‘pump the girl candidate no matter what,’ gender ‘suddenly matters’

Former "Fox & Friends" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck said "The View" and the rest of the media are in "manipulation mode" when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, while Democrats suddenly care about gender.

Hasselbeck, who also previously represented conservatives as co-host of ABC News’ "The View," joined "Hannity" on Monday night to discuss President Biden’s decision to bow out of the presidential race. "Hannity" aired a montage of the current "View" co-hosts gushing over Vice President Kamala Harris, who was quickly endorsed by Biden to sit atop the ticket.

"Glad I’m not with ‘The View’ right now," Hasselbeck told Sean Hannity.

"If you could take my pulse, it is nearly through this studio. That was not surprising to see, by any means, because I know that table really well," she continued. "The mainstream media is in manipulation mode right now."

Hasselbeck believes the press doesn’t want Americans talking about the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"That’s why the timing of this announcement, the text breakup of this election, and proceedings going forward with Joe Biden, it’s why this announcement came right now. They don’t want us talking about what happened," Hasselbeck said.

"They don’t want us talking about a resilient man who faced a near assassination and stood up with resiliency," she continued. "They certainly didn’t want us talking about the hearings today. They certainly didn’t want us talking about security failings, so what do they do? A text breakup and a switcheroo."

Hasselbeck said the ladies on "The View" were simply practicing old tricks.

"They’re going to pump the girl candidate no matter what… all of the sudden, gender matters to them," she said.

Hasselbeck said the Democratic Party has been "all about gender fluidity," but now we’re supposed to believe "gender is a pillar" of why they want to elect Harris.

"You’ve got to be kidding me. This is a party that wants it both ways, and they believe they can have it both ways," she said.

Hasselbeck noted that she remains friends with "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg to this day, and they regularly have "civil discourse" about politics. However, she disagrees with the show’s coverage of President Biden attempting to pass the torch to Harris.

"It’s sad to me that they’re trying to reduce the decision-making power of the female viewers’ mind that’s watching them by saying, ‘Hey, just because she’s female and a girl… that we should be voting for her, that we should be excited about her,’ we’re not," Hasselbeck said. "The Democratic Party is in disarray right now."