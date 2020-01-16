Hunter Biden will 'have to take one for the team' if Dems want witnesses in Senate impeachment trial: pundit

A liberal commentator suggested on Thursday that Hunter Biden is "going to have to take one for the team" in order for Democrats to get their desired witnesses to participate in the newly-launched Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Above the Law executive editor and The Nation contributor Elie Mystal appeared on the progressive outlet Democracy Now! where he discussed how former National Security Advisor John Bolton and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney should be offering their testimony since they both spoke "directly" to the president.

However, Mystal acknowledged getting their testimonies will have to come at a cost.

"On the flip side ... 'If you get to call your witnesses, we get to call Hunter Biden,'" Mystal echoed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "Man, bring it on! Hunter Biden, come on down!"

Mystal continued, "If you want to trade Hunter Biden for Bolton and Mulvaney -- please, I have no problem with Hunter Biden being forced to testify. Hunter Biden is just going to have to take one for the team, right? It's not relevant, it's not appropriate, it's part of the Republican shell game ... but I will make that trade any day and twice on Sunday."

The frequent MSNBC guest was also asked about whether Giuliani associate Lev Parnas should be called to testify, which Mystal agreed, but pointed to the "reciprocation" the Republicans will demand.

"Go head, call Joe Biden! Call Tito Biden, call Elmo Biden, I don't care!" Mystal exclaimed. "The Bidens did nothing wrong and no amount of testimony is going to change that fact. The person that did something wrong is Donald Trump. And the folks who know that Trump did something wrong are John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Lev Parnas, and all of them. So call all of them and you can take your potshots at Hunter Biden all you want. We'll get him a nice watch. He'll be fine."