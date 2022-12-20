El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'

An El Paso, Texas resident said Tuesday she has witnessed migrants coming out of go manholes and water tunnels as the border crisis continues to overwhelm border communities.

Rosie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the "dangerous" methods migrants have used to cross into the United States and why she feels unsafe in her community.

"The message is [Biden] opened the borders. When they cross, they say, thank you, Joe Biden. They thank Biden for this mess. And this is to me, it's an open invitation for another 9/11 to happen," she told Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"There is a guy that would open the manhole. He stands by the manhole and leads them out. And this is not in pairs, it is 10, 15, 30 at a time," she said, explaining that the groups then hide in a parking lot near homes.

"Once they're out of the manhole, they lead them to our back parking lot. They hide near our back doors, they hide by our bedroom windows. And then later, two cars come in and park in a parking lot. And they're using that as a pickup zone for trafficking and for human smuggling."

Rosie said she feels "very unsafe" and concerned for the people in her community and mentioned an incident in which a child was almost "run over."

"Most of my neighbors are elderly. They walk down the street to the corner store using walkers. There are kids playing outside," she added.

She said she doesn't want the mayor of El Paso to "sugarcoat" the border crisis after the city declared a state of emergency. Mayor Oscar Leeser announced the state of emergency during a press conference Saturday, saying he could no longer keep residents safe.

With the emergency declaration, Leeser is requesting additional resources and support from the state.

"Once Title 42 is voided, it's going to be chaos. It already is chaos. I feel we're invaded by these people that we don't even know who they are. Who knows what criminal history they have, it is horrible," Rosie added.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday temporarily blocked an order that would lift Title 42, the pandemic-era health policy that has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times.

The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as cities along the U.S.-Mexico border have been scrambling to prepare for an expected influx of migrants in anticipation of Title 42’s end.

Earlier Monday, 19 states had asked the high court for an emergency stay that would keep Title 42 in place.

