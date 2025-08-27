Education Dept. launches investigation into school district accused of forcing explicit survey on students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday that it would be launching an investigation into a Massachusetts school district after reports that students were given a survey with sexually explicit questions despite their parents opting out.

In a press release, the department said that its Student Privacy Policy Office began an investigation into Burlington Public Schools after it distributed a "Youth Risk Behavior Survey" in late March. The survey featured questions about sexual experiences, alcohol use and gender identity.

According to a complaint filed by the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center, many parents chose to opt their children out because participation was voluntary. However, parents said the survey was still distributed to all students at Marshall Simonds Middle School and Burlington High School, including to those who had opted out, and that students were told they had to complete it.

One question in the 2025 survey asked students if they’ve ever had sexual intercourse, describing the act in detail and providing the definitions of oral and anal sex. It also asked about the use of sex toys.

"Parents must be the primary decision-makers in their children’s education. The allegations that Burlington violated parents’ rights by administering a survey against parents’ wishes – and particularly one that is graphic, and downright inappropriate in nature – is unconscionable," U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. "The Department will investigate this matter thoroughly and continue to resolutely defend parents’ rights."

According to the department, the schools’ actions could violate the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), which "allows parents to recuse their children from participating in school surveys or questionnaires that ask students certain sensitive, private information."

Superintendent Eric Conti apologized at an April 1 school committee meeting for failing to honor the opt-out policy, calling it a "mistake." On April 8, the committee voted unanimously to suspend all student surveys until a new policy is adopted.

"We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the well-being of all students, and we value our continued collaboration with families and the broader community," an announcement on the district’s website read.

Fox News Digital spoke to three parents at the time who voiced outrage over their children being exposed to sexually explicit questions.

"I felt absolutely sick to think that they were asking such explicit questions to children," Adrianne Simeone, a Burlington mother of a 13-year-old boy, told Fox News Digital in April. "I’ve talked to my kids about sex. My children know about sexual reproduction, but I have not talked to them about anal sex or oral sex or sex toys. I don’t think those were appropriate for minors of any age, let alone children as young as 11."

In a statement to Fox News Digital this week, Burlington Public Schools reiterated that there was "no new news" regarding the announcement and acknowledged that five students were sent the survey despite opting out of the survey.

"The district apologized, hired an outside investigator, acknowledged faults in its opt-out procedure, put a moratorium on all new surveys, and has begun to put corrective action in place with its legal counsel. Nothing was intentional, and nothing new has happened since the school district publicly and transparently discussed this last spring," the statement read.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center for comment.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.