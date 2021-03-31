Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Arizona governor: Drug cartels taking advantage of Biden, Harris denying border crisis

Arizona's governor explains how criminals are taking advantage of the lack of enforcement at the border on 'The Faulkner Focus.'

Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., demanded Wednesday on 'The Faulkner Focus' that the Biden administration take action to help with the border crisis, saying criminals are using the migrant surge to fuel drug and human trafficking.

GOV. DOUG DUCEY: We have a real crisis at our southern border. The Biden administration has to take action. These drug cartels are taking complete advantage of the miscommunication that is happening out of the Biden White House. And what is happening is they're celebrating by exploiting these kids and the drug cartels, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking is all part of this migrant surge. So we need action at the border.

The Border Patrol and CBP need support. Our county sheriffs need support. And the Biden administration has been completely divorced from the reality that is happening at the southern border. It would be nice if President Biden, Vice President Harris or Secretary Mayorkas would come see us in Arizona.

