Dr. Siegel: Trump’s COVID-19 news conference may address FDA's ‘eyebrow-raising’ move on antibody treatments

President Trump will be unveiling a coronavirus treatment "breakthrough" at a briefing Sunday, and Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in on what the development could potentially be based on the many studies currently underway to combat the virus.

Siegel told “Fox & Friends” that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) not issuing an emergency use authorization on antibody treatments was “eyebrow-raising” and could be a topic of conversation, since the president has recently expressed concern regarding the FDA being “too political.”

“The FDA delayed an emergency use authorization on convalescent plasma,” he said. “Now, that's the plasma or the antibodies you get when you're getting over COVID-19. And the fact is that those types of antibodies have been used for over 100 years successfully for other diseases. And a study out of Houston Methodist in 300 patients … just showed a dramatic impact at keeping people alive longer.”

The doctor said that a series of treatments are “aggressively” being studied including synthetic antibodies, stem cells and a steroid spray.

“I don’t know for sure that’s what the president is going to discuss, but it’s on the table,” he said.

On Saturday, the president suggested someone at the FDA was purposefully trying to delay clinical trials for therapeutics and vaccines for political purposes.

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd,” Trump tweeted, referring to Election Day. “Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

The president didn’t expand on the accusation or provide any evidence.

Siegel also spoke about schools reopening saying his own son will be returning to school where tents will be set up outside to replace classrooms.

“They have to meet their teachers, and the teachers have to meet them to know what's going on. You cannot start the year online and socialize properly,” he said.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.