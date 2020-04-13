Dr. Marc Siegel takes rapid COVID-19 test live on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel was given a COVID-19 rapid test live on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday by Dr. Michael Misialek, associate chair of pathology at Newton-Wellesley Hospital outside Boston.

"This is a rapid diagnostic test that will generate an accurate diagnosis within five minutes if the patient is positive for COVID and up to 13 minutes if they are negative," Misialek told Carlson of the test manufactured by Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories. "And it's the only test out there that's rapid in that degree of speed."

Misialek administered the the test to Siegel by swabbing his nose while both men wore protective gear. Misialek noted that Siegel had complained of "a bit of a cough" and wanted to test negative for the virus before he "went back on the wards at NYU [Langone Medical Center]

Later in the program, Siegel rejoined Carlson and announced he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

"I want to tell everyone out there with a cough who's worried that they were in contact with people with COVID-19, this is where the future has to be. Boy, do I feel great," Siegel said. "I'd been worried for a week, not wanting to cough in public, not wanting anyone to know about it. You know what this means? I can go back to social distancing and not think so much about social quarantining, which is what I would have had to do if I were positive."

Siegel told Carson he would undergo a blood test for antibodies done next and expressed hope that production of the tests would soon be boosted.

"I'm having my blood drawn so that Dr. Misialek can check me for antibodies and then I can see whether I'm immune or on the road to being immune. If I had it already, that's the future," Siegels said. "We've got to know, did I have it? Am I getting over it? Can I go back to society if I have that information on everyone? And Tucker, look how long this took. Not even the length of the show. And I know I'm negative."