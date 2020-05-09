Dr. Scott Atlas on states reopening amid coronavirus pandemic: 'There should be no fear and panic anymore'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hoover Institution senior fellow Dr. Scott Atlas weighed in on states reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There should be no fear and panic anymore. We know that. We know who the virus impacts. We know who to protect," Atlas said Saturday on "Fox Report."

"And frankly, it's the same people we should have known from day one, because every third year, medical student in the country would have been able to identify that older people with chronic underlying diseases like kidney failure, diabetes, heart failure and people who are immunocompromised are the people to protect instead of just locking down society in a broad, blunt way."

Atlas said he believes Americans can protect those who are vulnerable, and those who are not can return to regular things such as school, for example.

"We also understand how to socially protect with distancing and other sorts of sensible measures elderly people who have no risk factors in our family or friends. But that does not mean locked down," Atlas said. "Everything we should be opening up, for instance, K-through-12 schools, despite this sort of sensationalistic and really tragic headlines that we see on the news now with these very rare complications, that does not change the overwhelming evidence that we have."

The doctor also spoke to " "data projection and hypothetical models."

"And the reality is that younger, healthier people are the vehicle for developing population-based immunity. It is simply against science and all common sense to continue restricting people inside their homes to close parks," Atlas said. "I mean, what's happened here is there's been an absence of logic taking the information we have, taking decades of fundamental biology because of sort of sensationalistic and almost an obsessive concern with data projections and hypothetical models."

"[Ninety-nine point nine] percent of infected people have mild disease or zero symptoms," Atlas added. "It's not a death sentence to get this disease. There's a sort of a loss of rational thinking here going on."