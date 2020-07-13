Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Scott Atlas decries 'ludicrous' level of 'hysteria' among Democrats over school reopenings

Former Stanford Medical Center neurology chief insists 'anyone who prioritizes children would open the schools'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Dr. Scott Atlas slams 'hysteria' over reopening schools as COVID-19 cases spike across AmericaVideo

Dr. Scott Atlas slams 'hysteria' over reopening schools as COVID-19 cases spike across America

I feel like I'm living in a Kafka novel, says Dr. Scott Atlas, senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that school reopenings present the "biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus" is "completely wrong" and "contrary to all the science," Dr. Scott Atlas told "The Story" Monday.

"I'm not sure how many times it has to be said, but the risk of children from this disease and the fatality is nearly zero," Atlas, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and former chief of neurology at Stanford University Medical Center,  told host Martha MacCallum. "The risk of children for a significant illness is far less from the seasonal flu. This is totally antithetical to the data."

DEVOS VOWS TO HAVE SCHOOLS OPEN IN FALL

Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized the administration on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos vowed to open American schools for in-person classes this fall.

Pelosi called Devos' comments "appalling" and accused the president and his administration of "messing with the health of our children." She went on to claim that  that Trump administration officials "ignore science, and they ignore governance in order to make this happen."

"Obviously, we know this by now, it’s been confirmed all over the world, children rarely transmit the disease to adults," said Atlas, "but those are people that obviously either don't know that data or have a refractory to learning themselves because the facts say otherwise."

Atlas said he was amazed by the "ludicrous" level of "hysteria" among Democrats who are pushing to keep schools closed for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

Trump continues push to reopen America's schools, praises administration's response to COVID-19 pandemicVideo

"The problem here and the biggest point of all [is] I never hear anyone talk about the harms of closing schools," he said. "The harms are against the children. Anyone who prioritizes children would open the schools and that's just counterfactual to say ... we're at risk here.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlas said among other things, children are lacking social engagement which can stall the development of necessary skills.

" All over the world ... from professors, teachers, mothers, in the United States and elsewhere," he said, "they are stunned that we are willing to just simply destroy our children on some bizarre notion that's completely contrary to the science."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.