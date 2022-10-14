Dr. Oz torches Fetterman's crime policies: Black voters don't want to be part of the 'woke social experiment'

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz said on "America's Newsroom" he believes Black voters in the state are increasingly rejecting Democrat John Fetterman's policies.

Oz said the people in Philadelphia are not "having it" in regard to heroin injection sites, supported by Fetterman. He responded to a new Fox News poll showing Fetterman leading among non-White voters 52-24%.

"They think they're part of a social experiment conducted on them, as they say, by White woke people who don't deal with the consequences of some of these decisions," said Oz.

"If you're going to allow the decriminalization of all drugs, which my opponent has advocated for, you're going to create scenarios like they're experiencing in Oregon, where you have a 40% increase in drug overdose deaths and a 50% increase in homicides because you create a lawless environment."

Additionally, Oz mentioned Fetterman supports soft-on-crime policies, including releasing one-third of all prisoners, does not believe in life sentences for murderers, and wants to end cash bail.

Oz said this is why he has received "unanimous" support from the Fraternal Order of Police. He also responded to a Democratic state representative who said Oz "does not give a damn" about those who have lost loved ones from the crime crisis in Philadelphia.

"I've done everything you can do. Not just as a candidate, but before I became a candidate. I started a program called Hashtag More Black Doctors to get more Black students to become physicians. I've been to Kensington multiple times, even before I was a candidate. It's the largest open-air drug market in the country, caused directly by weak left-radical positions on drug use in the city of Philadelphia. But Democratic candidates won't go down there," he told Dana Perino.

Oz went on to note that Wawa announced it's closing two stores in downtown Philadelphia because of rising crime.

"Public safety is the cornerstone of a healthy economy … Families are leaving Philadelphia. They don't feel safe."

Fetterman led Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support.

Three percent favor independent candidate Everett Stern, and 11% back someone else, are unsure or won’t vote.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.