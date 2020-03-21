Dr. Oz offers coronavirus advice: 'Close the borders of your house'

Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared on "Watters' World" on Saturday night to offer some practical tips for managing the coronavirus and commenting on the country's actions.

Oz began by praising millennials for "getting the message" and correcting their actions during the crisis.

"I'm especially impressed that the Gen-Z young folks, the millennials have gotten the message. There's some exceptions. They were living in a bubble," Oz said. "My son, who was a junior in college when he first heard they were going to shut down, he goes to Harvard, one of the first schools to shut down, he was stunned. But over the course of about 48 hours, they realized this is a big deal."

"This is our generation's chance to shine and ... actually be adults and contribute," Oz added.

Oz also spoke about some of the country's most infected cities and the importance of shutting them down.

"But in our country, If we can shut down New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, some of the big urban areas that are affected, some parts of Florida. And then we'll start to see a very different growth pattern of the virus," Oz said. "And of course, the city hospitals are going to get overwhelmed there first we have the biggest risk there."

The doctor also advised people to get rid of their Amazon boxes, not letting the cardboard in the house, taking off their shoes at the door, washing any clothes they wore outside and getting rid of food containers brought in from outside.

"But the first thing you want to do is close the borders of your house. So when you order food and the food comes in and the ... container has been touched by people you don't know, especially because they had to get touched to get them to your house," Oz said. "You need to discard those containers at the door, pour out the ingredients, the food in those containers you know are clean and then get rid of those containers."