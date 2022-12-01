Dr. Makary responds to Biden official's call for COVID boosters after two months: Show us clinical trial data

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary pushed back Thursday after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Americans should get a COVID booster "if it’s been two months since your last dose." Makary joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the importance of releasing"clinical trial data" to assess the Bivalent vaccine's efficacy and to take into account each person's age and risk factors.

MARTY MAKARY: A lot of people are saying, hey, wait a minute. Where's the clinical trial data? Sometimes people wonder if it were up to public health authorities, you might be getting a booster every Monday morning when you show up at work… Where's the data to show that it's safe and effective? Many of us believe that declaring safe and effective so readily without clinical trial data that's public, is basically misinformation, so I would love to see the clinical trial data to support the Bivalent vaccine. We don't have it.

…

I think boosters may make sense for high-risk individuals who have not had the current variant. If you've not had COVID this year, you don't have natural immunity to Omicron. Maybe it makes sense in a high-risk person, some doctors will recommend it. But the philosophy of public health officials and regulators is that the public is too stupid to understand the nuances of the risk-benefit ratio by age group, and the risk is 10,000-fold different in an older person versus a young, healthy child.