Dr. Makary questions data being used by FDA to authorize COVID vaccines for young kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday called out faulty data being used to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids. Makary said there is a "distorted perception of risk" when it comes to young children and COVID.

FDA MEETING TO EVALUATE COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS SIX MONTHS

DR. MARTY MAKARY: If a child has a special medical condition, those are the ones who show it. Those are the children who come to the hospital with COVID complications. If the child has not had COVID in the past, then there may be a case there and a healthy child. It's not compelling, but certainly the kid with a special medical condition who does not have natural immunity. Now, if the FDA is trying to take its already shattered reputation with the public and make it even worse, they're doing that today.

They're about to authorize this COVID vaccine for 16 million children, 90-plus percent of whom have already had COVID, based on a small study of kids who did not have COVID. That was the condition to be in that study. So ignoring natural immunity is actually having significant implications now. And even that small study that showed that it works in kids, shows it didn't work very well, as low as 30% effective in the first few months. And that goes down the drain after a few months.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:



