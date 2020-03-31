Dr. Janette Nesheiwat on treating coronavirus patients: 'A bit overwhelming and I can feel the strain'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, the medical director of New York City urgent care network CityMD, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday that she is seeing an influx of coronavirus patients, but that many of them are displaying only mild to moderate symptoms that do not require hospitalization.

"Most of the mild symptoms really should be staying at home," she said. "You have some patients that I have to send to the hospital."

Nesheiwat added that the past week has been the toughest so far when it comes to treating coronavirus patients. She recalled seeing one woman whose oxygen levels were lower than normal and who was having breathing issues.

She said that the woman should be observed and X-rayed by hospital doctors, and added that it is those types of patients who require ventilators for breathing assistance.

Hemmer asked Nesheiwat if she agreed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who suggested Tuesday that the Empire State could reach the apex of its infection curve in "7 to 21 days." .

Nesheiwat echoed the governor's response, saying that she could see cases peaking within two weeks and emphasizing that once the peak is reached, it will be much easier to handle patients at the city's stressed hospitals.

"[We have to] do everything we possibly can to minimize that huge trajectory. We don't want it to go up high. It's definitely a bit overwhelming and I can feel the strain," she said.

"[B]ut we are prepared. I've got everything I need, I've got my face shield, got my gown and all the tools I need."

Nesheiwat echoed the federal guidelines set out by the Trump administration, echoing Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci by saying that social distancing and remaining at home as much as possbile is still the best way individuals can flatten the curve.