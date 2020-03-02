Dr. Ben Carson: 'Political class can't recognize' this is about the 'welfare of our nation'

Dr. Ben Carson, a member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, joined "Hannity" where he praised the president and urged the "political class" to rise above partisanship to deal with the outbreak.

"It's wonderful that we have a leader who is willing to take decisive action to make hard cause. I've seen him many times, make a hard call when everybody else said something else. And he's been right," Carson said. "He has very, very good judgment. And, you know, his care in this situation is about the American people, about protecting them and not about political issues."

TRUMP SETS NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS OVER CORONAVIRUS

Carson weighed in on Trump's meeting with pharmaceutical companies Monday saying that those concerned with politics should learn from the meeting today.

"And one of the things that I think is very interesting is that a consortium of drug companies have gotten together. They're normally, you know, competitors. They are working together to come up with cures and to come up with vaccines," Carson said. "Why is it that the political class can't recognize that this is something that should rise above that level and that we need to be concerned about the welfare of our nation?"

Trump said Monday his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to “accelerate” efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine, just a day after the second confirmed U.S. fatality related to the virus.

Host Sean Hannity asked Carson about the virus and his understanding of it. Carson said we should prepare and treat the virus as we would be with the flu.

"We need to recognize that, you know, it is a virus and it needs to be treated like virus and like viral infections. And we need to emphasize to people that you need to do the same things that you would do for any other flu or viral infection," Carson said. "Keep your your hands washed. Be careful about, you know, where you go and keep yourself healthy in terms of hydration, eating things that are helpful to you, getting plenty of rest. These are the kinds things that make a big difference for people."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to the report.