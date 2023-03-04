Dr. Ben Carson calls out Biden admin's 'fundamental' lack of concern for Ohioans' health, putting Ukraine 1st

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson criticized the Biden administration's response to the Ohio train derailment as residents plead for housing assistance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

DR. BEN CARSON: This whole story is so sad because these people are completely innocent and their lives have been upended by this tragedy, and what if we had a government that said, "I'm going to treat these people as if they were members of my own family, and I'm going to express that same kind of concern. I'm not just going to say, 'Oh, the tests said you're OK. Go back and don't worry about the dead fish and the dead lizards and the dead frogs, and don't worry that your pets are dying and that you have rashes and that you feel bad.'" You know, it's almost the same kind of situation we had with COVID, and it really challenges the credulity of the government, and it makes people feel unsafe. This is a real problem.

Obviously, the people saying that this is OK, don't care. That's the issue, and within the same time period, the president is jetting off to Ukraine, handing them incredible amounts of money. But the people of East Palestine? They'll be OK. Don't worry about them. This shows a fundamental lacking on behalf of the government about the health and the welfare of its own citizens, and that's the real serious problem. The other problems we will get over eventually, although we don't really know what the long-term effects are. How many times have there been long-term effects that we didn't know anything about? I would err on the side of taking care of the people. Maybe you go too far. Maybe you give them a little bit too much. Isn't that a lot better than not going far enough and giving them too little?