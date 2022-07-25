Expand / Collapse search
Douglas Murray blasts Al Gore's comparison of 'climate deniers' to Uvalde officers

Author tells 'America's Newsroom' Gore's words were 'deliberate choice'

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray on former VP Al Gore comparing climate change skeptics to Uvalde police officers.

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said former VP Al Gore ramped up the left's rhetoric when he compared climate "deniers" to Uvalde, Texas police officers who failed to stop a shooter.

UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT FINDS ‘CULTURE OF NONCOMPLIANCE’ AMONG STAFF, ‘TACITLY CONDONED’ BY ADMINISTRATORS

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Climate deniers, everyone knows that phrase itself is meant to compare anyone who questions what Al Gore says with Holocaust deniers. It’s a deliberate choice. Climate deniers is meant to summon up the idea of Holocaust deniers. On top of that insult, and also if you don’t agree with everything Al Gore says you are also like the Uvalde police who didn’t act. This is like a ramping up of rhetoric. Just when you think it can’t get any higher, this rhetoric, they try to take it to the next level of just insulting, not just deniers, but any critics of theirs.

