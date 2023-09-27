Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

DoorDasher delivering Dunkin' drives into water after allegedly following GPS, charges filed

DoorDasher left partially submerged vehicle with food order in hand

Kassy Dillon By Kassy Dillon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Digital Originals Headlines Video

Fox News Digital Originals Headlines

Watch the full length versions of these stories and more at foxnews.com/digital-originals

A DoorDash driver was charged after driving into a swamp in Middleton, Massachusetts, while attempting to deliver Dunkin’ Donuts.

"The operator stated that they were following their GPS to an address in Middleton while trying to deliver Dunkin' Donuts for DoorDash," the Middleton Police Department said in a statement.

The unidentified driver said GPS led her down a dirt road and into the water on Friday. Police said she was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a Request for Immediate Threat License Suspension was filed with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The driver was able to leave the vehicle and walk through the woods to a nearby home with the Dunkin’ Donuts order in her hand. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was running and partially submerged, according to the police department.

Car submerged in swamp

Police say the vehicle's driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. (Town of Middleton Police Department)

DOORDASH DRIVER FIRED AFTER VIDEO SHOWED HIM CURSING OUT MOTHER: 'NICE HOUSE FOR A $5 TIP'

"We go, 'There's a lady in the swamp behind my house,'" resident Jim Delaney told WCVB-TV, adding that he assumed she was going to a neighbor’s house. "But once she got down to this point, you think she would've turned around, right?"

The DoorDasher was transported to a nearby hospital at her request.

"The vehicle was towed from the scene and there did not appear to be any leakage from the vehicle into the body of water," the police department said.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY WOUNDING 5 POLICE OFFICERS, INCLUDING CHIEF, IN KNIFE ATTACK

Hand holding phone with DoorDash app logo

The DoorDasher reportedly arrived to a local resident's house with the Dunkin' Donuts delivery still in her hand. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DEAD AFTER FOLLOWING GPS TO DESTROYED BRIDGE THAT DROPPED INTO WATER

The Middleton Police Department declined to comment. DoorDash did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In a similar incident, the widow of a driver who allegedly followed GPS navigation over an inoperative bridge and to his death filed a lawsuit against Google last week.

The driver, Philip Paxson, was leaving his daughter’s ninth birthday party and was using Google Maps to navigate on a stormy September 2022 evening, according to the lawsuit.

Philip Paxson (center left), Alicia Paxson (center right) and their two daughters

Philip Paxson, a 47-year-old Navy veteran, had been driving his Jeep on Sept. 30 after his daughter's birthday party — which was camp-themed after inclement weather forced them to cancel their camping plans that weekend — when Google Maps allegedly led him to a bridge that has been inoperative since heavy flooding in July 2013 destroyed it, the lawsuit states. (handout)

"I just struggle every day to understand how something so unimaginable and horrific could be allowed to happen," Alicia Paxson said during a press conference. "To tell my daughters I don't have the answers to the question: ‘Why is daddy gone and why isn't he coming back?’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know how to explain this life-shattering tragedy that could have been so easily prevented," she continued.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda expressed the "deepest sympathies for the Paxson family" in a statement.

"Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps and we are reviewing this lawsuit," he added. 

Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Kassy Dillon is a reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach her at kassy.dillon@fox.com and follow her on Twitter at @kassydillon.