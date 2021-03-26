Doocy confronts Psaki over Fox News getting snubbed at presser, asks if it's 'official administration policy'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday about why he was snubbed during President Biden’s first press conference, noting Fox has "never been" on the list of Biden's pre-approved reporters.

Biden appeared to pick reporters from a pre-determined list on Thursday, ultimately calling on 10 reporters. Doocy, who was on hand to represent Fox News, was not called on and noticed a pattern.

CRITICS BLAST REPORTERS AS ‘AFRAID TO REALLY CHALLENGE’ BIDEN DURING PRESSER: ‘THEY SERVED AS CHEERLEADERS’

"We noticed, starting at the end of the campaign and into the transition and here at the White House, anytime that the president has an event where he is given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list," Doocy said. "I am just curious if that is an official administration policy."

Psaki responded she was currently taking a question from Fox News, but Doocy indicated he was specifically talking about the president’s pre-determined list.

Doocy said he’s been able to ask Biden questions but only when he shouts after the president "goes through his whole list" of pre-approved reporters.

"The president has been very generous with his time with Fox, I’m just curious about this list that he is given," Doocy said. "The only member of the five-network pool that’s never on it."

Doocy said Fox has been left off the list since Biden resumed in-person events at the height of the campaign. The other networks that are part of the pool -- ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN -- are often called on by Biden.

"I’m always happy to have this conversation with you," Psaki said. "The president has taken your questions and I’m looking forward to doing ‘Fox News Sunday’ this Sunday for the third time in the last few months."

Psaki never answered why Fox News has been left of the list of pre-approved reporters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think we’ve got to move on, because we have limited time," Psaki said.

Doocy told "America Reports" on Thursday, shortly after leaving the White House, that he had a "binder-full" of questions for Biden he didn’t have a chance to ask.

Doocy peppered Psaki with questions about the filibuster and the situation along the southern border before asking about Biden’s list.

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report.