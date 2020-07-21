Donna Brazile on why she hopes Biden chooses a Black woman as vice president

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile on Tuesday explained why a black woman should be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

“I think the vice president’s consideration of Black women is really remarkable,” Brazile told “America’s Newsroom.”

Brazile said that the four Black women Biden is considering are all “qualified to be president of the United States.”

“That is the most essential quality that you’re looking for,” Brazile said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders delegates in California sent Biden a list of three Black female candidates they’d like to see the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee choose from as he names his running mate.

Not making their list was Sen. Kamala Harris, the former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney who’s believed to be on Biden’s short list.

The letter instead listed Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass of California – as well as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a top political adviser to Sanders during both of his presidential bids and a national co-chair of his 2020 campaign. It was signed by 145 of the 153 Sanders delegates who voted on the suggestion, according to a report from The San Francisco Chronicle.

Biden in March announced he would name a female running mate. Since the outbreak of national protests over racism sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police two months ago, Biden’s repeatedly been urged to name an African American woman as the party’s vice presidential nominee.

But Harris – who made her own bid last year for the Democratic presidential nomination – has long faced skepticism from some progressives over her long career as a prosecutor at the municipal and state level.

Brazile said Black women deserve to be considered for a vice presidential pick because they represent the “qualities and values we look for in candidates every time we go out there and vote.” Brazille said a Black female selection would brand the Democratic Party as the “party of the future, expand the map, strengthen the party’s ticket, and a party that embraces all Americans.”

“Put a Black woman on the ticket and let’s get this rolling,” Brazile said.

Brazile went on to say, “If it doesn’t happen that way, I will be disappointed. I would be disappointed as a former chair of the party, the former campaign manager, and someone who has been involved in politics since the age of 9. I will respect the vice president’s decision if he chooses to run the other way, but this is a historic moment and a great opportunity …”