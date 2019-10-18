Donna Brazile: Biden campaign 'needs to be concerned' about cash woes

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lack of campaign cash compared to some of his top rivals warrants “concern,” Fox News contributor Donna Brazile said on Friday.

“I think the Biden campaign needs to be concerned,” the former interim DNC chairwoman told “America’s Newsroom.”

Biden was overshadowed by fellow co-front-runner Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at the fourth-round Democratic presidential nomination debate, but the former vice president has a potentially larger headache – a lack of campaign cash.

As Biden was on the debate stage Tuesday night, his third quarter of fundraising filing to the Federal Election Commission was making headlines.

According to the report, Biden had just under $9 million in his campaign coffers after spending more money than he raised during the July-September fundraising quarter. That’s far less than Warren, who reported $25.7 million cash on hand, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another top tier rival who reported having $33.7 million in the bank.

Democratic operative Michael Ceraso described the new Biden cash on hand figure as troubling.

Ceraso, who worked on Sanders’ 2016 campaign and who parted ways this summer with the Buttigieg campaign, warned that Biden needs to remain in the top tier conversation or “his cash flow may dry up as the primary enters the homestretch, which may prevent the VP from competing and challenging his opponents in Super Tuesday states and beyond.”

Biden is spending money at a greater rate than the amount he raised left him, with a burn rate of 112 percent. Warren’s burn rate - the pace at which candidates are spending their campaign cash – was a much more modest 76 percent.

“Get the burn rate down,” Brazile said, calling on Democratic voters to "step up" to counter the RNC, which raised a record $27.3 million last month.

“Get rid of any of those top-level consultants and put the money where it needs to be - that’s in the first four early states. There’s still time but they need to be concerned about the burn rate."

