Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Donalds slams George Wallace comparison: 'Biden has failed America, has nothing to run on'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., claimed President Biden's rhetoric on election reform "undermines democracy."

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Donalds slams George Wallace comparison: 'Biden has failed America, has nothing to run on' Video

Donalds slams George Wallace comparison: 'Biden has failed America, has nothing to run on'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., claiming President Biden's rhetoric 'undermines democracy.'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ripped President Biden's much-criticized speech on voting rights, telling "America Reports" Wednesday the embattled commander-in-chief is pushing for election reform because he and Democrats have nothing to run on.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: George Wallace would never give praise to me, but he sure did give it to Joe Biden when he was in the Senate and now being the current president. Let’s be clear about this: This is all politics. 

The Democrats have nothing to run on. Joe Biden has failed America. And because of this, the only place that Democrats always go are [sic] to these voting rights issues, saying that Black people, frankly, are not going to have the right to vote. That is a lie. 

Florida has the best election laws in the country, something the Democrats don’t agree with. But there are no issues in my state about allowing Black people or any other ethnic minority to vote in the state of Florida. They should follow our lead, not Joe Biden’s.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Donalds on Biden’s push for election reform: Dems’ HR-1 bill is ‘trash,’ a federal takeover of elections Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.