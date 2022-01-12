Donalds slams George Wallace comparison: 'Biden has failed America, has nothing to run on'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ripped President Biden's much-criticized speech on voting rights, telling "America Reports" Wednesday the embattled commander-in-chief is pushing for election reform because he and Democrats have nothing to run on.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: George Wallace would never give praise to me, but he sure did give it to Joe Biden when he was in the Senate and now being the current president. Let’s be clear about this: This is all politics.

…

The Democrats have nothing to run on. Joe Biden has failed America. And because of this, the only place that Democrats always go are [sic] to these voting rights issues, saying that Black people, frankly, are not going to have the right to vote. That is a lie.

…

Florida has the best election laws in the country, something the Democrats don’t agree with. But there are no issues in my state about allowing Black people or any other ethnic minority to vote in the state of Florida. They should follow our lead, not Joe Biden’s.

