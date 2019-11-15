Donald Trump Jr. book 'Triggered' would be #1 even without bulk sales, source says

Donald Trump Jr.’s book “Triggered” topped The New York Times Best Seller List, while the author’s brain trust is dismissing the notion that “bulk orders” have played a key role.

“Triggered” sits atop the “Hardcover Nonfiction” category of the prestigious list, but a tiny dagger image indicates that “some retailers report receiving bulk orders” and critics of the president’s oldest son have used it to downplay his success. New York Times reporter Nick Confessore even tweeted an image of the dagger image and wrote, “One can never say for sure who — there’s a lot of strategic bulk-buying in publishing, especially political books — but *someone* (or someones) is doing bulk purchases of the new #1 NYT bestseller ‘Triggered.’”

DONALD TRUMP JR. BLASTS 'THE VIEW' HOSTS FOR JOY BEHAR'S 'BLACKFACE' AND WHOOPI GOLDBERG COMMENTS ON POLANSKI

A source close to Trump Jr. told Fox News that the asterisk-like disclaimer is irrelevant and “Triggered” would be first on the Times’ list regardless of books that were purchased by the Republican National Committee for its donors.

“You could literally erase all the books sold through the RNC to their donors and ‘Triggered’ would still have sold roughly double the amount of copies of its nearest competitor,” the source said.

“If Don’s book was only successful because of so-called ‘bulk buys,’ as Democrats and their friends in the media claim, how do they square that with the fact that he also topped Amazon’s non-fiction charts this past week for books currently available and held multiple book signings across the country that sold 1,000-plus books a piece?” the source added.

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Amazon’s list charts books solely on sales and differentiates from the Times because bulk buys are counted as a single purchase. “Triggered” was No. 2 on Friday afternoon, ahead of high-profile books by Malcolm Gladwell, Ronan Farrow, Rachel Maddow and Tim McGraw.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Trump Jr. associates have come to his defense, too, pointing to large crowds at his signings and bashing the Gray Lady.

“The New York Times has a long habit of putting that asterisk only next to conservative books, and only when their sales numbers are so high that NYT can't justify omitting them from their already fabricated list,” Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted.