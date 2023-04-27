Don Lemon claims he's at peace with CNN firing: 'I'm not mad'

Former CNN host Don Lemon gave a surprising response to his firing Wednesday night, in his first comments to the media after he was let go from the network.

Lemon told Page Six he wasn't angry about his termination despite previously revealing he had been "stunned" by the decision.

"It’s not in my nature," Lemon said at the TIME 100 gala on Wednesday night. "I’m not an angry person, I’m not mad."

On Monday, Lemon griped that CNN management did not talk to him directly preceding his firing, a claim that the network disputes.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," Lemon wrote. "It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Two days later he displayed a more positive outlook on the situation. The journalist told Page Six he was "resilient" and lucky to be financially secure even though he was out of a job.

"I’m a very resilient person," he explained. "I’ve had a very full life with lots of twists and turns. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about, you know, not having a place to live or a home or whatever."

Lemon also thanked his fiancé Tim Malone for his support.

"I have people around me who love me, including this gentleman," Lemon said, referring to Malone who was also at the gala. "So I’m good."

The journalist said he believed there was a purpose to being let go from the network and he was hopeful for the future.

"My emotions are upward. There’s a reason that this happened and then we’ll see what happens in the future," Lemon said. "[B]ut I’m actually here to celebrate the people from TIME 100 and not talk about me and what’s happened to me."

After Lemon expressed anger on Twitter about how he was fired, the network disputed his version of events.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," its communications team wrote in a statement on Monday. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Lemon declined to comment when asked by Page Six about the inconsistent accounts.

Lemon's firing came after months of bad press, the worst of which was his remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime," and his badly received efforts to atone for them.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.