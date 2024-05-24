Dolly Parton unveils exciting new Dollywood attraction this Memorial Day weekend

Country music legend Dolly Parton is unveiling an exciting new attraction at her Dollywood theme park this Memorial Day weekend that takes visitors on a journey through her life.

"The Dolly Parton Experience," a new interactive museum in Tennessee, opened Friday. It showcases the most memorable moments in the musical icon's career and life and her legendary wardrobe.

"I’ve been going so fast, I think I've met myself coming back," she said Friday on "America Reports." "That's kind of what we're experiencing here with the Dolly Experience. When I was walking through the whole experience yesterday, just seeing the museum and all the things that I've done here, it was like a mind warp and a time warp."

Parton said she got "emotional" seeing the tribute to her family and looking back on her life. She believes everything was "meant to be."

"When a thing is meant to be, you're going to have a lot of help along the way that you might not even know or understand how it's happening," she said. "But that's what I say, going back to my faith base and my spiritual life."

Parton expressed gratitude to the "wonderful people" that work with her and "make (her) look awfully good" as she is set to release a new album and original musical about her life.

"This whole thing that we're putting out is really a history back through my musical heritage, all the way back to the 1700s to the UK ...how we got to the Smoky Mountains and all the people that we were influenced by in our own family, the partners and the audiences," she explained. "We've got a lot of songs in this album, and we're doing a ... docuseries on the history of our music and our family. So, that's something I'm excited about having out there."

The country music legend , who is known for her positive spirit, spoke about the importance of having hope and faith in the world.

"I think people get too caught up in all the bad things that's going on in this world, and they're failing to look around," she told Fox News. "There's still a whole lot of good and some of the good people can do is to try to find all the good and all the things that they can do to help lift people up instead of tearing them down. Of course, there's some things you cannot do anything about, but love people through it and try to just find the most peace you can within your own little area and do as much good as you can and sometimes that can reach on out."

Parton encourages others to have a "faith base" and avoid getting too consumed by material things. She expressed her gratitude to the troops who have "given their lives for our freedoms."

"By keeping my faith and having something to believe in, greater than myself and greater than all the craziness going on around me, that's how I kind of get through it," she said. "And I try to let that light shine through me to other people, and I just think we have to kind of pay more attention to the good."