Jonathan Turley breaks down latest developments in DOJ review of seized records from Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley discussed the latest developments in the DOJ's review of documents seized from former President Trump's Florida estate on Wednesday's "Hannity."

JONATHAN TURLEY: The picture was something that immediately stood out its attachment, F and I, when you look at the actual text, the only purpose of attachment F appears to be the statement that there were covers on these documents showing they're classified. Obviously, the court didn't need a picture to show that it wasn't even contested by the Trump people, but instead they went ahead and put that in. I think it was for public consumption. I think there they like that image and they wanted to get it out there. But what's also curious is the level of detail in this filing.

TRUMP SLAMS DOJ'S FILING OPPOSING 'SPECIAL MASTER,' ALLEGATION HE TRIED TO 'OBSTRUCT' PROBE: 'I DECLASSIFIED!'

…

This is the Department of Justice that previously said that not a single sentence should be released from the affidavit because national security would be harmed or the investigation would be undermined. They did release a redacted affidavit that confirmed many points. It really did show that their earlier representation was overwrought and overbroad. Now they're making the same arguments. They're saying that a special master would endanger national security and and their case. Why? I mean, the special master is an extension of the court. They are appointed all the time. A special master helps to create a record upon which the court can make decisions. I thought that the legal aspects of their filing was really transparently weak.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: