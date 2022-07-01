Specially trained dogs in schools are 'the greatest deterrent' to violence says trainer, owner of Baden K9

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The owner of Baden K9, which specializes in breeding and training of family home protection dogs, said their phones have been ringing "off the hook" with questions from families, teachers and communities about using specially trained dogs for protection in schools.

Perry added as demand has increased, he has spent time educating families and schools on the benefit of using specially trained dogs for protection.

"The dog is a great deterrence, it has detection capability, and it has containment capability. So it carries all three forms of security and goes where man can’t," he said.

"If you look at the dog, as far as its ability to be able to deter that evil threat that we have in our school systems… that same dog can welcome a hand of a child that is anxious or cautious to rejoin or go to school," Perry said, adding that a dog can also detect and deter bad actors in schools.

Despite this increase in demand, though, Perry said he believes people are playing "catch up."

"It’s a great liability, and there’s going to be great accountability for people that don’t respond to this and protect our people," he said. "We’re dealing with time, and time is not always a friendly thing to deal with."

Perry said that dogs could be implemented in every school across the country because "they are the greatest deterrents."

"I’ve watched them as a deterrence in our militaries, I’ve watched them as a deterrence in our families, I’ve watched them as a deterrence in our law enforcement," he added. "There’s a reason why bad guys run from dogs… I’d like to see it in every school system."

"These dogs are very stable, they’re very capable." He said. "Protection is only one part of it… Their discrimination ability, naturally, to be able to discern the intentions of someone that is ok and good and the intentions of someone that is evil, they can do that."

In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 93 school shootings at K-12 campuses in the United States, the highest number since the federal government began tracking the data about 20 years ago, according to a report by the National Center for Education Statistics. Deaths resulted from 43 of those shootings, while the other 50 caused injuries.

