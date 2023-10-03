DNC member suggests Biden step aside, sounds alarm on Democrats' concern over bad polling, approval ratings

A member of the Democratic National Committee told the Wall Street Journal that Democrats should nominate a different candidate in 2024 and sounded the alarm on Democrats' private concerns over Biden's candidacy.

"I want to see Bidenism continue but I think the best way to make sure that happens is to perhaps have a different candidate than Joe Biden," a member of the DNC said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"It would be irresponsible for us to not be concerned at this point. People can be hopeful about what the result is going to be. But we don’t have any evidence as to why we should be hopeful. The polling is bad. The approval ratings are bad. We know about concerns about both the president’s age and about the vice president if she were to take over," the member of the DNC said.

The WSJ reported that Democrats' concerns were mostly private, but that a "worry" continues to hang over Biden's re-election.

"Some compare this moment to the 2016 cycle when many top Democrats brushed aside Hillary Clinton’s vulnerabilities only to watch her ultimately lose to Trump," the report said.

A former Democratic mayor and supporter of the "No Labels" movement Philip Levine told the outlet that the situation was similar to a "grandfather running the company."

"It is a little bit like your grandfather running the company and you know that he’s at a point now where the heirs could suffer value if we don’t change management at the top," he told the WSJ.

"And this is very difficult. How do we get grandpa to relinquish the CEO role?" he continued.

A Biden campaign spokesperson told the Journal that the Biden campaign's focus on "real voters" would work in 2024 as it did in 2020.

Democrats also believe that the debate over whether someone should replace Biden on the party's ticket was "moot," the Journal reported, because no one was going to challenge him and he won't be stepping down.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod told the outlet that it was "academic."

"My view of this is, this is an academic issue," Axelrod said. "Biden’s running and he’s going to be the nominee. That is just the reality."

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote in September that Biden and Harris shouldn't run for re-election.

"I don't think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election," Ignatius wrote. "It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump."