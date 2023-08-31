Disney reportedly hires 'unflinchingly loyal' former Biden advisor to handle 'issues-oriented messaging'

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly tapped former Biden advisor Remi Yamamoto to handle "issues-oriented messaging" for their television division.

Variety reported on Thursday that Biden's former national press secretary will be the vice president of media relations for Disney’s television division.

"Yamamoto will be responsible for developing cross-brand messaging and communications strategies that promote Disney Entertainment Television programming executives across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective, working closely with brand publicity leads across the businesses, per Disney," Variety reported.

She will oversee "crisis communications and ‘issues-oriented messaging,’ in addition to exec communications and editorial teams for DET."

Yamamoto served as the White House senior advisor for communications to the chief of staff and special assistant to the president during the early days of the Biden administration, having served before that as the traveling national press secretary for the 2020 presidential campaign. She has also worked for other notable Democratic organizations like Hillary for America and Obama for America.

The Biden White House had high praise for her when she departed from her job in government this past March.

"From the very start of the campaign, Remi has been unflinchingly loyal and extraordinarily capable," Biden said in a statement. "Her insights, good humor, and work ethic have been an incredible asset to all of us, and I am grateful for her service and friendship."

Other high-ranking staff in the White House offered praise for Yamamoto as she departed, ranging from saying she was a person who could "synthesize policy, message, political strategy, and operational execution" to claiming she was a "loyal fighter for the president and his whole team since before day one of the campaign."

The executive vice president, publicity & head of communications of Disney General Entertainment Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who Yamamoto will be reporting to, praised her "breadth of experience" and spoke positively about her future at Disney.

"We are excited to welcome her to our talented communications team where she will bring a unique perspective and continue to amplify the narrative around our award-winning content brands and leaders," she said. "Her sharp instincts and impeccable judgment will serve us well as we further position our organization as the leader for original entertainment and news programming."

In recent years, Disney has faced a series of blunders from job cuts at ESPN, it's legal battles with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusations from conservatives that the company is pushing a liberal agenda and a number of their movies failed at the box office.

One of their blockbusters that underperformed expectations was "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Reviews of the film skewered the latest Indiana Jones film, as "yet another beloved series that Disney is using to push a woke girlboss agenda while trashing and debasing the legacy characters that we all know and love."

