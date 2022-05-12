Josh Hawley touts bill to stop federal handouts to 'woke' corporations like Disney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argued on Thursday that corporations like Disney should not get taxpayers' money if they are going to push their own political views. Hawley joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss his new bill to strip Disney of its copyright protections.

HAWLEY INTRODUCES BILL TO STRIP ‘WOKE’ DISNEY OF SPECIAL COPYRIGHT PROTECTIONS

JOSH HAWLEY: Well, the endgame is to stop federal handouts to woke corporations like Disney. Why should these multinational, multi-billion dollar corporations keep getting taxpayer money in order to have to intervene in political issues in a way that hurts American families? That goes against the wishes of American voters and American taxpayers. Listen, if Disney wants to take a political view and say that they're not in favor of parental rights, fine. But why should they get federal government help to do so? My bill would put a stop to those special handouts.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: