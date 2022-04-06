Disney is 'worse than silent' on China's Uyghur genocide: Sen. Cotton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Disney is "worse than silent" on China's Uyghur genocide Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Remember a couple years back, they actually thanked the government of Xinjiang province in China, where they are systematically trying to exterminate a religious and ethnic minority, putting millions of them in concentration camps," he told host Laura Ingraham.

"So Disney is actually worse than silent on China. Disney has gone out of its way to thank the Chinese communist officials who are perpetrating a genocide."

Cotton reacted to a report that China has been harvesting organs from prisoners, some of whom were potentially still alive when the alleged harvesting began.

He called it "grotesque," saying many of the victims were political prisoners who "don't toe the party line."

"But of course, corporations like Disney and the NBA are more concerned about their bottom line [than] they are taking a genuine, principled stand," he said.

They are "more than happy" to disparage Republican constituents and politicians alike if they think doing so will broaden their appeal to the Left.

The Chinese government's response to COVID-19, including its "absurd, COVID-zero policies," reminded Cotton of the American Left's politicization of the virus.

"For two years, they shut down our schools and our businesses. If we let them stay in power this fall, they'll keep doing it after the election is over."

"But … you look in the Senate, they want $10 billion of more spending for coronavirus — 'It's an emergency.' They want kids in head start programs to wear masks — 'It's an emergency.' They want you and your toddler on an airplane to wear a mask — 'It's an emergency.'"

"Yet they want illegal aliens to cross our border — 'Oh, it's not an emergency anymore.'"