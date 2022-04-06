Expand / Collapse search
Disney is 'worse than silent' on China's Uyghur genocide: Sen. Cotton

He says corporations like the NBA and Disney care more about their bottom line

Graham Colton
Graham Colton
Chinese government has no one to blame but itself: Cotton Video

Chinese government has no one to blame but itself: Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton explains how Disney has been worse than silent on China’s Uyghur genocide on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Disney is "worse than silent" on China's Uyghur genocide Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Remember a couple years back, they actually thanked the government of Xinjiang province in China, where they are systematically trying to exterminate a religious and ethnic minority, putting millions of them in concentration camps," he told host Laura Ingraham.

"So Disney is actually worse than silent on China. Disney has gone out of its way to thank the Chinese communist officials who are perpetrating a genocide."

LAURA INGRAHAM LABELS DISNEY 'HYPOCRITES' OVER STANCE ON FLORIDA BILL

Cotton reacted to a report that China has been harvesting organs from prisoners, some of whom were potentially still alive when the alleged harvesting began.

He called it "grotesque," saying many of the victims were political prisoners who "don't toe the party line."

"But of course, corporations like Disney and the NBA are more concerned about their bottom line [than] they are taking a genuine, principled stand," he said.

They are "more than happy" to disparage Republican constituents and politicians alike if they think doing so will broaden their appeal to the Left.

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China
    Image 1 of 3

    Chinese President Xi Jinping.  (Photo by Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

  • General views of the Walt Disney 'Partners' statue at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
    Image 2 of 3

    General views of the Walt Disney 'Partners' statue at Magic Kingdom.  (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • An activist organized by the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement and the East Turkistan Government in Exile protests the treatment of Uyghurs by the Chinese government during a rally outside the White House in Lafayette Park
    Image 3 of 3

    An activist protests the treatment of Uyghurs by the Chinese government during a rally outside the White House in Lafayette Park, on April 5, 2022, in Washington, DC.  (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chinese government's response to COVID-19, including its "absurd, COVID-zero policies," reminded Cotton of the American Left's politicization of the virus.

"For two years, they shut down our schools and our businesses. If we let them stay in power this fall, they'll keep doing it after the election is over."

"But … you look in the Senate, they want $10 billion of more spending for coronavirus — 'It's an emergency.' They want kids in head start programs to wear masks — 'It's an emergency.' They want you and your toddler on an airplane to wear a mask — 'It's an emergency.'"

"Yet they want illegal aliens to cross our border — 'Oh, it's not an emergency anymore.'" 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.