Disgraced Democrat Anthony Weiner roasts Kamala Harris for blowing up her campaign on ‘The View’

Despite going to prison for a sex scandal involving minors, disgraced former congressman and former New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner said on Friday he can still do a better job than his Democratic colleagues did in the 2024 election.

During an appearance on ABC's "The View," Weiner explained that he is attempting to get back into politics by running for New York City Council because he believes, despite his baggage, that he’s a better politician than current Democratic figures.

He also mocked former Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of ruining her 2024 presidential campaign while appearing on the same show.

"By the way, was this where Kamala Harris was sitting when she blew up her campaign?" he asked as soon as he took his seat between the four co-hosts.

"Is this the spot?" Weiner asked, gesturing to his chair. "I hope I don’t have the same fate."

Harris told "The View" last year that there "is not a thing that comes to mind" when asked what she would have done differently than then-President Biden. The moment was widely seen as a turning point that led to the downfall of her campaign.

Later in the interview, Weiner hit Harris again. He responded to co-host Joy Behar’s suggestion that even though men like Weiner and President Donald Trump have problematic pasts, a woman like the former vice president still can’t make it to the highest office.

Though the aspiring city council member admitted female politicians are often judged harshly, he maintained that Harris made an obvious blunder in response to "The View’s" "softball" question last year.

"The problem is, it’s a little bit too easy an answer, though, because also there were things that Kamala Harris – I made a joking reference to the answer she gave on this show: ‘Is there anything you would do different?’ That is the softest of softball that – every politician dreams to have that question," Weiner replied. "You still have to be a good candidate."

Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Weiner left Congress in 2011 following a photo of the married then-congressman leaking on one of his social media accounts. Additional sex scandals mounted in the following years, culminating in an FBI investigation that led to Weiner serving 21 months in prison and registering as a sex offender after sending sexually explicit images to a minor.

After his dig toward Harris at the top of the segment, Behar pressed Weiner on why he believes he can get back into politics considering his scandal-plagued background. The aspiring city councilman said it’s because he believes he’s a better politician than many current Democratic lawmakers.

"I think what I said at the time was I couldn’t imagine there would ever be a chance that either people would want me back or that I would want to get back into that again," he replied. "But when I woke up in November of ’24 and saw the election results, but more than who won, I looked around New York City and saw how many fewer Democrats even turned out to vote. And I started to say to myself, ‘Something is seriously wrong here.’"

Weiner said too many Democratic candidates were running "frictionless" campaigns and playing it too safe. He told the co-hosts that he felt compelled to jump back into politics because his contemporaries were not answering the public’s "cry that they wanted things to change."

He added that his past was not a "good enough reason… not to get off the couch and try."

Co-host Ana Navarro pressed him on his specific scandals, asking, "Why should New Yorkers give you a chance at a political comeback?"

He replied, "I’m doing the opposite of what a lot of politicians do in my position – ignore that problem, pretend it didn’t happen, blame someone else. I am saying, yes, I did these things. I got into recovery. I tried to make my life better. And now, if I can be of service – and I’m a damn good politician. I come up with answers, I talk to people directly, I don’t try to butter over things, I try to be direct."

"Look, all I can ever be is who I am right now and that brought me to this space," Weiner added.