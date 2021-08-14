Dinesh D'Souza: Critical race theory has 'metastasized into the whole culture'

Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza said critical race theory is infiltrating every aspect of our lives, from education to entertainment and the media, Saturday on "Watters' World."

DINESH D'SOUZA: I saw all of this initially in the schools and in the universities. But it looks like it’s now metastasized into the whole culture. So yes it’s in the schools now, but it’s in the media, it’s in Hollywood, it’s in the corporate sector, so we’re seeing a real attack. And as you noted, it’s not really an attack on conservatism so much as it is an attack on classical liberalism – the basic ideas of individuality and treating me as a person, not as a member of a group. The idea of judging me on the content of my character, or my merit, not based upon the color of my skin. All of this is now out the window. So a kind of progressive radicalism is displacing classical liberalism.

