Diner owner boycotted over Israeli hostage posters deluged by new patrons

Long Island, New York restaurateur Peter Tsadilas initially caused outrage over his posting of leaflets featuring kidnapped Israelis

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
A New York State diner owner found himself with throngs of new customers after a popular food delivery service allegedly blackballed his eatery, and some of his regulars boycotted him and staffers reportedly quit over his support of Israel.

Peter Tsadilas, owner of the Golden Globe Diner in Huntington, Long Island told FOX News he has been shocked by the community's response. He had lined his windows with posters of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas last month, as well as signs  stating that Greek diners stand with Israel.

Tsadilas alleged that DoorDash drivers partnered with each other to "stand against us" for displaying Israeli flags and hostage posters.

"What they said was that we were promoting hate and that we're going to refuse, and we're going to band together to stop delivering our orders."

Tsadilas also claimed he asked some staffers and customers to search the diner on the delivery company's website, saying his establishment's listing disappeared, after he noticed a dip in online orders.

When asked about the claims by the New York Post – which first reported on the alleged boycott – DoorDash denied Tsadilas' claims.

"Based on our investigation so far, we have not found any evidence to confirm any of the claims made by the diner owner," a DoorDash representative said.

Ever since the diner attracted press attention, it has seen its customer base balloon, with patrons coming from as far as Florida to show support for Tsadilas.

"The support is tremendous. It's humbling," he said, as recent footage from the diner aired on FOX News showed its lobby jammed with people waiting to be seated.

As for the original outrage, Tsadilas said he was shocked by the anti-Israeli sentiments in a region like Long Island, which has a large Jewish population.

"I couldn't believe it, it's pretty sad," he said.

As for the politics of the situation in the Holy Land, Tsadilas told the Post he doesn't want to see casualties on either side of the invasion. 

"I don’t want Palestinians to die. I don’t want anyone to die. But what happened to Israel was an attack... Wars should be left to countries and armies, not innocent people."

