Miranda Devine: Biden administration sending migrant flights to cities near you

Miranda Devine revealed that the Biden administration is likely sending illegal migrants into cities around the country, including charter flights to Westchester County Airport in New York.

Devine said that the Biden administration's decision to end pandemic rules set under former President Donald Trump which allowed for faster expulsion of illegal immigrants means "more secret migrant flights fanning out from the southern border to a town near you."

"But unlike last October, when [The New York Post] had a really good vantage point from the western side of the airport … the authorities have become sneaky. And now they obviously want to hide from prying eyes," Devine said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

FLORIDA GOV SAYS BIDEN ADMIN HAS LANDED DOZENS OF SECRET FLIGHTS CARRYING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS INTO THE STATE

She continued, "The plane landed and taxied over to the other side of the airport, the eastern side of the airport, where it was not visible from the road, and the charter busses also were not visible."

"So we didn't actually see the migrants. But it's a pretty good guess because that is the same plane – the World Atlantic Airways – chartered by the Department of Human Health and Human Services that was ferrying migrants [at] … night from the southern border to White Plains last year. And it's the same registration number, same M.O."

"It's unbelievable," host Tucker Carlson said. "These people are playing with fire. You're not allowed to transform someone's country without the consent of the governed. That's democracy. But they are."