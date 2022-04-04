Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Miranda Devine: Biden administration sending migrant flights to cities near you

Devine said that the Biden White House has a specific modus operandi in sending immigrants around the country

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Miranda Devine reveals secret migrant flights sent to New York Video

Miranda Devine reveals secret migrant flights sent to New York

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine discusses her recent reporting on Biden administration sending migrants around the country on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miranda Devine revealed that the Biden administration is likely sending illegal migrants into cities around the country, including charter flights to Westchester County Airport in New York. 

Devine said that the Biden administration's decision to end pandemic rules set under former President Donald Trump which allowed for faster expulsion of illegal immigrants means "more secret migrant flights fanning out from the southern border to a town near you."

"But unlike last October, when [The New York Post] had a really good vantage point from the western side of the airport … the authorities have become sneaky. And now they obviously want to hide from prying eyes," Devine said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

FLORIDA GOV SAYS BIDEN ADMIN HAS LANDED DOZENS OF SECRET FLIGHTS CARRYING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS INTO THE STATE

  • Tucker Carlson interviews MIranda Devine
    Image 1 of 3

    Miranda Devine on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ (Fox News )

  • Image 2 of 3

    Oct 23, 2021: A caravan of migrants surges past Mexico forces. ( )

  • Biden delivers remarks from the White House
    Image 3 of 3

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

She continued, "The plane landed and taxied over to the other side of the airport, the eastern side of the airport, where it was not visible from the road, and the charter busses also were not visible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Miranda Devine: More secret migrant flights are coming to a town near you Video

"So we didn't actually see the migrants. But it's a pretty good guess because that is the same plane – the World Atlantic Airways –  chartered by the Department of Human Health and Human Services that was ferrying migrants [at] … night from the southern border to White Plains last year. And it's the same registration number, same M.O."

"It's unbelievable," host Tucker Carlson said. "These people are playing with fire. You're not allowed to transform someone's country without the consent of the governed. That's democracy. But they are."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.