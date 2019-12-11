Rep. Devin Nunes on Horowitz FISA abuse report: 'I felt more than vindicated'

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he felt "more than vindicated" after the release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report Monday and its findings regarding the Russia investigation.

"I think I felt more than vindicated because actually I give Horowitz a lot of credit because they were actually able to find things that we didn't know," Nunes said on on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Like we didn't know that they had actually found, talked to [Christopher] Steele's Russian sources. And I think that's a critical key here because now you have to bring into question everything that happened with [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller."

IG MICHAEL HOROWITZ TESTIFIES BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Horowitz concluded in his long-awaited report on the FBI's Russia investigation that there was no evidence of political bias in the probe's launch — but he made clear during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that this does not let anyone off the hook.

The watchdog said during Wednesday's hearing that while he did not make a determination as to motive, he is referring officials to the FBI and Department of Justice for further review.

"So, you know, everything that myself and our team did has been true," Nunes said. "Whether it was Trump transition people being unmasked by Obama era officials, whether it was the whole Russia thing was a hoax and there were no Russians, and the fact that they had [committed fraud of the FISA court."

The congressman ripped Democrats for their actions.

"So the very thing they accuse us of doing, they do," Nunes said. "It was the Democrats and Adam Schiff that were using congressional resources to try to get nude pictures of Trump."