Devin Nunes: Hunter Biden art plan is 'outrageous' -- and 'the American people know it'

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., spoke out Friday night on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" about the Biden administration's plans for making sure that sales of Hunter Biden's art pieces are handled appropriately.

Guest host Raymond Arroyo claimed the son of President Biden was "fraternizing" with potential art buyers – and Nunes voiced suspicions about the Biden administration's plan for keeping things on the up and up.

U.S. REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Who buys a piece of artwork and doesn't put it up on their wall? I mean, how are they gonna keep this secret?

It's ludicrous. The whole thing is outrageous. The American people know it. This was supposed to be the most transparent administration in history and clearly they went to an area that's known for fraud and money laundering.

That's why they're doing this.

