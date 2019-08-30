Devin Nunes: Comey's media defenders sound like 'Baghdad Bob' after IG report

Former FBI Director James Comey's defenders sound like the infamous Iraqi official who denied Baghdad was in trouble prior to Saddam Hussein's demise, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

If a George W. Bush-era official had defended someone like Comey in the press, he or she would have been roundly criticized, Nunes claimed Friday on "The Story."

"What it reminds me of -- back in the day, during the Iraq War, right before Saddam Hussein was taken out, there was a guy who was his press guy named Baghdad Bob," he said of former Iraqi Information Minister Mohammad Saeed Al-Sahaf.

"This is like Baghdad Bob -- all these guys are like 'there's nothing to see here, everything's going to be OK."

Prior to Nunes appearing, host Trace Gallagher played clips of such Comey defenders, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

"Jim did what he thought was the right thing to do for the country. One man's leaker is another man's whistleblower," the Obama administration official said on CNN.

In response, Nunes said Clapper is an example of what he was talking about. He said that had former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice made similar statements about a Bush administration official, she would have been thrashed publicly.

"On what planet do you have the former director of national intelligence out there saying, 'One man's leader is another man's whistleblower'?" he asked.

"What the hell is he talking about? These people have lost their minds. If that had been Condoleezza Rice or some Republican from that day, George W. Bush, they would be excoriating them."

In 2003, on the same day American tanks rolled into Baghdad, Al-Sahaf held a news conference on the roof of the Palestine Hotel and said the American invaders had tried to penetrate the city but were slaughtered.

"Be assured Baghdad is safe, secure and great. There is no presence of the American columns in the city of Baghdad, none at all," the Hussein ally claimed.