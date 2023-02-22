Detransitioned California man recounts how transition made 'all my problems get worse'

A California man who recounted having serious drug and sex-related issues told Fox News on Wednesday how in hindsight he felt goaded into gender transition, which he said made the problems he was grappling with in life much worse.

Brian Wagoner told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" he no longer identifies as a woman, but as a biological man and that he had been prescribed and using estrogen for some time leading up to his decision to detransition.

Host Tucker Carlson reported Wagoner was addicted to drugs in his 20s and had a pornography issue, which led him to seek therapy.

"[W]hen I was in college, about close to a decade ago, I was extremely alienated. I had a drug problem: mainly crystal meth and other party drugs. And I went down a bizarre rabbit hole of online pornography, and I developed a sex fetish" Wagoner told Carlson.

"And I went to go see a therapist who specialized in sex issues, and she told me that I was really a woman and that she and I had the same brain and that basically all my problems in life were because I was actually a woman in a man's body."

Wagoner said he was told his existence proved he was inherently a female, seemingly regardless of the effects drugs and sex had on his psyche.

"I had mood disorders and other issues. I looked terrible when I went to go see this woman. I was underweight. I was paranoid out of my mind from using methamphetamines. And none of that mattered. It was all about having me go to a clinic to get prescribed estrogen and medicine to prevent my body from making testosterone, which I took for many years," Wagoner said.

"And I all my problems got worse. It didn't help me. It just added new problems."

He said the therapist, reportedly also from California, may have really been an "activist," instead of someone who truly wanted to help their patients.

Wagoner said gender-related health care appears to be the only "patient led" discipline in medicine, adding he would like to advocate for safeguarding and "higher-quality assessments" no matter whether patients are indeed transgender.

"I want everyone to have good health care and everyone should be protected. And as it is now detransitioning, I just feel like I'm collateral damage for a movement that I'm not even part of. They completely ignore me, and they don't want to hear these stories."

"But my story is real, my pain is real – it's a real thing. But I just thank God every single day of my life that I never had any plastic surgery. I took hormones and it messed me up. I had my facial hair removed, but I do think that I'll be able to bounce back from this."

He described his experience as a character who was able to leave Rod Serling's "Twilight Zone" with the people around him still inside it.

"So I'm out of the Twilight Zone and, you know, I'm a very happy and successful man. And, you know, I just hope that my experience helps somebody," Wagoner told Carlson.