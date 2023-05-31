Detransitioned Navy SEAL warns parents about gender surgery for minors: 'Not sharing all the data'

A retired Navy SEAL is speaking out against allowing children to receive gender surgery and be put on puberty blockers, telling parents they need to thoroughly look at the data available before making a life-changing decision.

Chris Beck, a detransitioner formerly known as Kristen Beck , said one crucial piece of data about gender dysphoria isn’t talked about enough.

"So I was in mental health counseling for my graduate degree here at a university where I live and so I was learning all the procedures, I was learning all about human development from birth all the way through – up to 25 years old, you're still developing your brain. So the thing is, is that when you're going through these courses, they're coaching you and they're coaching you on what to say to parents, and they're not showing all the data," he argued on "Fox News Tonight."

"So one of the biggest pieces of data that they're missing right now is that 80% of the kids who are going through gender dysphoria or gender confusion either before puberty and during puberty, 80% of those kids are corrected – [They] will get rid of all that gender confusion by the time puberty is over. 80%!"

Beck added that puberty blockers are another irreversible step and can impact minors’ fertility in the future.

"If a kid goes on puberty blockers when they’re 13, 14, 15 years old, they're chemically castrated. They're not going to have children when they get older. They're not given this data," he told host Joey Jones. "So eight of those kids, out of those ten, are going to want to go back to be just a regular old person and they're not going to be able to."

Beck came out as transgender in a 2013 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper but expressed regret years later, telling conservative influencer Robby Starbuck in a December 2022 interview, "Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it." "Everything that happened to me for the last 10 years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help."

He explained on "Fox News Tonight" that he is speaking out now so parents are aware of what their children might go through if they are put on puberty blockers or choose to get gender surgery.

"Ya'll need to start leaving these kids alone. They're castrating them. They're doing these double mastectomies. They're hurting kids. Eight out of ten, 80% of those kids, there's studies, massive studies, 80% of those kids are not transgender. Eighty percent of those kids are just confused," he argued. "Parents, you need to wake up. Don't let your kids get into stuff. You better share all the data. All of the data."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report