Sinema backs filibuster against media pressure, sports positive approval among voters of all stripes

A new poll shows Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., with positive approval ratings amongst voters of all stripes in her state as she resists pressure from the media to vote with liberal Democrats to eliminate the Senate filibuster.

The new Bendixen & Amandi International poll released Monday shows Sinema with a 50% favorable rating and 37% unfavorable rating amongst registered Arizona voters, and a 50% approval rating versus 36% disapproving. In a rare show of cross-party approval, Sinema was above-water among Republicans (54% approve-32% disapprove), Democrats (47-38), and independents (44-40). Notably, her approval rating was seven points higher with Republicans than with Democrats.

LIBERAL MEDIA CONTINUES TO FUME AFTER SINEMA REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FILIBUSTER

Sinema's numbers come after a weeks long onslaught from the liberal media over her, as well as Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., opposition to ending the Senate filibuster rule. Liberals are craving its elimination to pass more progressive legislation with a simple majority.

Some left-leaning journalists blasted Sinema as "delusional" and "unbelievably weak" after she reiterated her support for maintaining the filibuster last week in a Washington Post op-ed. Far-left MSNBC anchor Joy Reid even hinted at Arizona voters to make a change. "Arizona, you up?" she wrote on Twitter.

KYRSTEN SINEMA: DEMS HYPOCRITICAL FOR TRYING TO END FILIBUSTER AFTER USING IT ‘JUST LAST YEAR’

A number of Sinema's fellow Democrats also criticized her position on the filibuster, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., likening her argument to "defeatism." Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dismissed Sinema's arguments on the rule, with Sanders, I-Vt., arguing that Congress had to act to stop Republicans from undermining American democracy, and Warren, D-Mass., predicting Republicans would just remove it in the future anyway.

In contrast to Sinema's fellow Democrats, the poll showed a large plurality of Arizona voters approved of maintaining the filibuster rule, as well as 50% support of her decision to support maintaining it. That number included a whopping 75 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of independents. Far more Democrats (68 percent) oppose her support than back it (21 percent).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema's fellow Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, D., whose seat is up for election in 2022, also had a positive approval rating in the poll, but he had far more partisan splits than Sinema. Kelly had an 82/5 approval/disapproval split with Democrats, while only 17 percent of Republicans approved against 75 percent disapproving.