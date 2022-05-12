Desperate mom considering using friend's breastmilk to feed her baby as formula shortage persists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A desperate California mom pleaded with the Biden administration to properly address the baby formula shortage on Thursday, telling Fox News that she is considering using her friend's breast milk in order to feed her 3-month-old son.

Michelle Willard, mom of Jackson Willard, told "America Reports" that she uses the hours in between her child's feedings every day to search local grocery stores and pharmacies with the hopes of finding the brand Enfamil’s Nutramigen formula — which is a hypoallergenic variety. Nutramigen is the only formula that her baby is able to tolerate, Willard said.



"It’s kind of a nightmare, to be honest with you," Willard said. "One week, I’m thinking to myself I am I not going to have formula to feed my child, and it’s quite costly. Our family will spend $1,000 on formula and then with the rising gas prices in California, it’s $6-7 a gallon some days. It’s really expensive."

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SENDS TENNESSE MOM OF EIGHT SCRAMBLING FOR SOLUTIONS

Willard said she called her pediatrician in a panic as the Biden administration continues to offer no imminent solutions to parents terrified of how their young children will get the nutrition they need.

"Right now, I have no guidance, [I'm] just hoping and praying I can get more Nutramigen, and hopefully some breastmilk if possible from a friend," she said. "It’s nerve-wracking…it’s exhausting.

"My son is only three months old, so I don’t have the option of feeding him baby food yet," she explained. "So I have to feed him every 2 to 3 hours, 4 to 6 ounces, and then in between that, I’m running to the grocery store or any store that can have Nutramigen."

BOBBIE ORGANIC INFANT FORMULA FOUNDER: IT'S NOT ON THE MOMS TO FIND A SOLUTION

House Republicans earlier Thursday took aim at President Biden and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their unwillingness to ensure that mothers across the country have the formula their young children need and demanded swift action from the Biden administration to address the nationwide shortage.

Willard said she hopes the mounting calls for action with resonate with the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" I would just like a solution and to know that I’m going to be able to feed my child in a couple of weeks and that I don’t have to spend thousands of dollars upfront stocking up on formula and that my child will have adequate nutrition," she said.

"I’m not seeing any solutions, I’m just scrambling to find formula, and then hopefully…relying on possibly on my friend’s breast milk, that’s my only option now," she added. "As a mom, I would love a solution, and to hear from the administration on what outcomes we are going to see over the next couple of weeks."