Dershowitz: Biden critics can thank Delaware judge for precipitating California indictment

Harvard Law Professor-Emeritus Alan Dershowitz sounded off on "Hannity" following the indictment of Hunter Biden in the Central District of California.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: Well, first of all, let's remember who's responsible for all of this coming out. We have to give credit to Judge Noreika. Judge Noreika made sure that this was not all covered up by a deal that made no sense. I predicted on your show and other shows that Judge Noreika would not accept the deal.

I was trashed for it by many academics, by CNN, by many other media, but she did the right thing. She sent it back — and the result has been now much more information coming out to the American public.

As I've said before, I hope that this results in the appointment of a real, real special counsel — outside the Justice Department looking at the president of the United States.

Because if it becomes just an impeachment concern — then half the country won't believe it, half the country will. The same thing happened with Trump. But if there's a special counsel who's credible and who can get to the bottom of this and either clear President Biden or accuse President Biden, I think the American public will.

My suggestion has been that a group of very distinguished people recommend five people to Garland and tell him to pick from those five people: nobody from inside the Justice Department, nobody who's involved in politics — people of the stature of Archibald Cox, who was the special prosecutor appointed in the Nixon case — everybody believed that [case's verdict].