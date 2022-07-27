Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dems over-legislating out of their own ignorance on guns: Rep Thomas Massie

He reacts to Democratic misunderstanding of firearms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Thomas Massie reveals the consequences of Democratic ignorance on guns and accuses them of over-legislating on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called out Democrats for "over-legislating" due to their ignorance on gun basics Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. THOMAS MASSIE: [Democrats] have such zeal to ban everything that they don't even know what their bill bans… This is a trend. We could laugh more at their ignorance, but here's the problem: Their ignorance causes them to write bills that will cover law-abiding citizens. They wrote a bill a couple of weeks ago and passed it to cover gun traffickers. 

NEWSOM SIGNS GUN CONTROL BILL MODELED AFTER TEXAS ABORTION LAW

But I pointed out to them, it would cover victims of domestic violence if they merely borrowed a gun from their neighbor… And time and time again, they're over-legislating, I would say, because of their ignorance. So I'm torn. Do you educate them or do you just let them flop around? The problem is, when they flop around, they ban everything.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

