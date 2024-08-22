Dems mocked as ‘low-T soy boys’ after CNN anchor says DNC appeals to opposite of 'testosterone-laden men'

Conservatives roasted men who support the Democratic Party on Wednesday after CNN’s Dana Bash suggested the Harris-Walz ticket appeals to males who might not be as masculine as their Republican counterparts.

Bash said that Democrats are working to win the support of men who prefer speakers such as Gov. Tim Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who famously tore off his shirt to announce support for Trump at last month’s Republican National Convention.

"They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC," Bash said.

The CNN anchor added that Democrats want to win over men who "understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman."

"That is something they are really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base," Bash said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper agreed, noting they had been speaking earlier about "different definitions of masculinity in 2024 and what we saw at the Trump convention," recalling someone describing the RNC as "’testosterone-y’" with Kid Rock and Dana White and Hogan.

"BTW, you can be a high testosterone dude, not own a gun, not be a fan of the Hulk, and be comfortable in your own skin. So odd watching coastal elites try and intellectualize men but given the male gene pool they deal with every day not surprising they come up with garbage like this," FOX Business reporter Charlie Gasparino responded.

The Trump campaign agrees that the DNC is the polar opposite of the RNC.

"The DNC is definitely low energy and low impact, with Democrats screaming and yelling with no message other than disgusting personal attacks and outright lies. Contrast that with the RNC and President Trump who has offered a positive vision for America," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

Bash’s comments quickly became a hot topic on social media, with the term "low-T" emerging as a trending topic.

Podcaster Royce Lewis said "they are openly calling you Low T losers at the DNC. This is hilarious."

"Dana Bash explains that Democrat men are low testosterone and don’t identify with real men," Wall Street Silver, an account with 1.4 million followers, wrote.

"She literally said that Tim Walz appeals to low T beta males. What is funny is that both Democrats and Republicans will cheer this for completely opposite reasons," another person reacted.

Another added, "I like my testosterone high and my guns long, so I'll pass."

Popular account Libs of TikTok said the war on masculinity is continuing.

"CNN is at the DNC crying about toxic masculinity and Republican men being too masculine," the account wrote.

"Dana Bash says Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff ‘can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone laden gun toting guy,’" Libs of TikTok continued. "They admit Democrat men are a bunch of low T soyboys."

Another user joked, "And those guys' wives’ boyfriends will be voting Trump. So it cancels out."

At the RNC in July, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, tore off the "Real American" shirt he was wearing to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt – in classic pro wrestling fashion.

"Enough was enough and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," he screamed while flexing his pythons.

Fox News Digital’s Alexander Hall and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.