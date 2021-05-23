Dems who don't support Israel 'don't really have understanding' of the conflict, says colleague

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., responded to Biden's handling of the recent Middle East conflict on "Fox News Live" Sunday, and criticized those in his party who don't support Israel, saying they also "don't really have an understanding" of the conflict or the region's history.

REP. BRAD SHERMAN: This cease-fire occurred with, I think, the blessings of all. It was not premature. The prime minister of Israel has said that the timing of the cease-fire is very consistent with Israeli objectives…

I think it'll hold for many months. But ultimately, we need a two-state solution. And ultimately, Hamas is going to have to accept the idea that there will be an Israel…

BERNIE SANDERS CALLS HAMAS A ‘TERRORIST GROUP’ BUT SAYS ISRAELI GOVERNMENT HAS ‘OVERT RACISTS’

There have been elements in the Democratic Party, I've been combating them since the 1980s, who don't really have an understanding of Israel's history or of the history of the Middle East conflict.

I think that the latest attempt is to try to deny Israel the JDAMs. Well, what are the JDAMs? I don't think the opponents of Israel have noticed that this is a device designed to make sure that a bomb doesn't hit the wrong target.

So if you're going to complain that Israel's bombing is not precise, to deprive Israel of the very mechanisms it needs to make sure that the bombs don't hit the wrong target is critically important.

To say to Israel, you have the right to defend yourself, but you should use dumb bombs instead of smart bombs is an invitation to far more civilian casualties.