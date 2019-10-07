Expand / Collapse search
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Published

Democrats 'transfixed' with 'fishing' for scandals because they fear another 4 years of Trump, Matt Schlapp says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Schlapp: We need four more years of Trump and Democrats are afraidVideo

Schlapp: We need four more years of Trump and Democrats are afraid

Radio talk show host Larry Elder and ACU chairman Matt Schlapp share their thoughts on the Democrats' push to impeach President Trump.

American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp said Democrats continue to try to ]fish for scandals involving President Trump because they fear another term will allow him to further reduce "swamp" corruption.

Democrats wasted their opportunity to work on issues the American people care about, Schlapp told "Hannity" on Monday.

"They had their opportunity to show the American people what their agenda was," he said.

HOUSE DEMS SUBPOENA PENTAGON, WHITE HOUSE BUDGET OFFICE, IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Hannity: Democrats are impeachment first, facts laterVideo

Schlapp called Democrats' current order of business is to have a "fishing expedition to find any scandal they can on Donald Trump."

"They're transfixed with this idea that if they don't bring Trump down with fake and phony scandals, that they won't win," he said.

Schlapp said Democrats are frantic to undermine the president because he will continue to hammer the "deep state" and Washington, D.C. swamp.

Earlier Monday, the chairmen of three powerful House committees issued subpoenas to the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget for documents relating to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., sent individual letters to Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and OMB Acting Director Russell Vought concerning reports that Trump ordered then-acting OMB Chief Mick Mulvaney to freeze military aid to Ukraine.

Mulvaney reportedly conveyed Trump’s order “through the budget office to the Pentagon and the State Department, which were told only that the administration was looking at whether the spending was necessary.” White House officials have denied any "quid pro quo" linking that aid to Trump's request for an investigation into the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, with Ukraine. The latest subpoenas aim to dig into the question.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.