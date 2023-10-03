Democrats ripped for 'cringe' 'Mean Girls' post trying to make Biden a 'cool president'

The official X account for the Democratic Party received a wave of mockery Tuesday after sharing an image it thought portrayed President Biden looking "cool."

While attempting to make a pop culture reference, the Democratic Party posted a photo of Biden wearing his classic aviator’s sunglasses while standing in front of the White House.

Along with the image, the account shared a quote referencing a line from "Mean Girls," the 2004 high school comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan.

"President @JoeBiden isn’t a regular president—he’s a cool president. #MeanGirlsDay," the account posted.

October 3 is referred to as "Mean Girls Day," because of a line in the movie when Lindsay Lohan's character gets excited because her crush spoke to her. He asked what day it was and she responded, "It's October 3rd."

The caption used in the Biden post referenced another widely-quoted line from the movie, spoken by actress Amy Poehler.

In the movie, Poehler’s character brags to her daughter’s friends, "I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom."

Social media users, however, were not impressed by the Democrats trying to make fetch happen.

Pro-life activist Ryan Bomberger slammed the Democratic Party’s account for the stunt, saying, "The @DNC, long ago, jumped the shark. There's nothing regular about this nonsense."

The Daily Wire’s Virginia Kruta pointed out, "Being cool is a lot like being funny.If you have to tell people that you are, ... you're not."

The Post Millennial’s editor-in-chief Libby Emmons commented on the post, stating, "Community Note Desperately Needed."

The GOP’s official X account fired back at the Democrats’ post with a GIF of Biden tripping his way up the Air Force One stairs.

GOP rapid response director Jake Schneider wrote, "WARNING: Highly cringe."

Former communications staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Steve Guest declared the post to be "Pathetic."

